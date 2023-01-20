Batavia Fire Department investigates house fire

The Batavia Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in the 200 block of Church Street that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the city of Batavia, fire crews arrived at the scene at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 to find extensive fire in the house.

No injuries were reported. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the residents suffered significant property losses, the release stated.

The Batavia Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Fermilab, Geneva, North Aurora, St. Charles.