No one injured in St. Charles townhouse fire Wednesday night

No one was injured in a fire that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to a St. Charles townhouse Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. St. Charles firefighters at approximately 10:21 p.m. Wednesday responded to a report of a fire in a townhouse in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.

Firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes late, where a fire on a second-floor deck had reached the vinyl siding on the rear of the building. All occupants escaped to safety outside the building.

The first firefighters responding to the fire extinguished most of the fire within three minutes of arriving on the scene. The homeowner was alerted by neighbors and had evacuated the building prior to arrival of the St. Charles Fire Department.

The damage to the townhouse and contents is estimated at $30,000. The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the St. Charles Police Department and Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago and North Aurora fire departments.