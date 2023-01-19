Applications now being accepted for Batavia Chamber’s 2023 ‘Inspire’ scholarships

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Inspire Scholarships are now open for applications. The scholarships will be given to Batavia High School seniors, with up to four awarded, according to a news release from the chamber.

The four $1,000 scholarships are:

Inspiring Entrepreneurship

Inspiring Women in Business

Inspiring Career & Technical Achievers

Inspiring Contributors to a Batavia Chamber Business

According to Margaret Perreault, president & CEO of Batavia Chamber of Commerce, the thinking behind the scholarship program is two-fold.

“As a community-minded organization, we were searching for another avenue to support our community,” Perreault stated in the news release. “Also, in discussions with our member businesses we repeatedly heard how difficult it is to hire well-trained and/or educated employees.

“It only makes sense that we help inspire students to further their education so they will be ready to fulfill those jobs that our members struggle to fill.”

Applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31 . The financial award will be paid directly to the institute the recipient will be attending. The applications, which can be accessed at bataviachamber.org, must be fully completed and submitted to the Batavia Chamber by 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. Each scholarship recipient will be notified by email by Friday, April 14.

For more information about the scholarships, call Perreault at 630-879-7134 or email info@bataviachamber.org.