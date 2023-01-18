Third man sentenced in 2021 Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

A third man has been sentenced in the 2021 carjacking in Aurora that left a Montgomery woman paralyzed.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office, Darrell Frazier, 20, of the 1770 block of Burnham Avenue in Lansing, Ill., pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony, and agreed to a sentence of 33 years in prison.

Prosectors said that Frazier and co-defendants Ishmail Gonzalez, 17, of Harvey and Edward McGee, 27, of Harvey, attempted to steal a car around 4 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021 from the parking lot at the Wendy’s restaurant in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road in Aurora.

The suspects struggled with the owner, who was eating in her car. Gonzalez fired at least three shots after they pulled her from the car. One bullet struck the victim, who was left permanently paralyzed, according to the news release.

Frazier’s sentence is 18 years for the aggravated vehicular hijacking offense, plus a mandatory 15-year enhancement because a gun was used in the commission of the crime. According to Illinois law, Frazier must serve at least 85% of the sentence. He receives credit for 576 days served, the release stated.

Frazier is the third and final person to be convicted and sentenced in the case. McGee previously pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking and received a sentence of 35 years in prison. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the offenses of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The fourth co-defendant was killed while committing an unrelated crime a short time after, the release stated.