Kane County to offer free CPR classes

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Health Department and Advocate Sherman have teamed up to offer free CPR classes beginning next month.

According to a news release from Kane County, CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating.

There are 24 classes available throughout February with 720 openings. Classes taught to the public will follow the American Heart Association’s Heart Saver CPR course and will not provide certification.

According to the release, immediate CPR can improve of survival after cardiac arrest. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, heart disease is the number one cause of death among Americans and has been since 1950. The CPR classes are being offered at no cost to participants.

To register for a free CPR class, click here.

First responders and healthcare professionals who require Basic Life Support certification for their jobs can contact Nickey Franzen, Kane County Sheriff’s Office CPR Coordinator at FranzenNicole@co.kane.il.us to ensure placement in a BLS class.