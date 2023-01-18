Kane County offers recycling of old media items

Kane County is now offering a new recycling program for media like VHS and cassette tapes, and CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray and laser discs.

The items can be dropped off at the Kane County Recycling Center, 518 Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge for the service.

According to to Clair Ryan, Kane County recycling coordinator, the old media items should not be put in a curbside recycling bin, as many facilities don’t have the proper equipment to recycle them.

For more information about the recycling program, click here.