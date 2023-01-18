Chicago woman killed in I-88 crash in Kane County early Wednesday

A 27-year-old Chicago woman was killed in a two car crash on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road in Kane County early Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, a 2018 silver Chevrolet Malibu, driven by the Chicago woman, struck the rear end of a 2005 red Peterbilt truck tractor around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 18. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The driver of the truck, Alberto R. Cuevas Coria, 37, of West Chicago, was not hurt.

Police have not released the woman’s name, pending notification of next of kin.