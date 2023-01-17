Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley announces Trivia Bee for Literacy

The 2023 Trivia Bee for Literacy will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18 at Revelry 675 in Batavia. The annual event is sponsored by Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley.

The event’s theme is “The Bee Goes On” and residents are invited to test their knowledge of the late 60s and early 70s, according to a news release.

The venue allows for 25 team tables. To register, call 630-584-4428 or email peg@lvfv.org. Registration costs $400 per team.

For more information on this event, visit lvfv.org/trivia-bee.