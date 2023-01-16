St. Charles to consider amending liquor license rules to allow cooking school to sell alcohol

The St. Charles City Council is considering amending the city’s liquor license rules to allow a cooking school to sell beer and wine.

The St. Charles City Council’s Government Operations Committee is set to discuss the request during its meeting Tuesday. The Liquor Commission will first review the request prior to the committee meeting.

Fox Den Cooking has been teaching cooking classes at 131 S. First St. in downtown St. Charles. The space formerly housed Knead: Urban Eatery, which closed in October 2021 because of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The restaurant, which specialized in gourmet sandwiches built with daily fresh baked bread, had first opened in December 2020. Fox Den owner Anthony Gargano also owns Osteria Bigolaro restaurant in Geneva.

“This is a new business venture looking to capitalize on the culinary arts and entertainment industry by offering cooking classes with beer and wine sales,” St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan said in a memo to St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, who is the city’s liquor commissioner.

Fox Den Cooking already offers classes and plans to serve alcohol once the liquor license is approved. The business is open from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The St. Charles City Council recently approved the creation of a new liquor license classification to accommodate the new Pride gas station/Taco Urbano Café under construction at East Main Street and Kirk Road.

Plans are to open the station in the late spring. The new classification would allow for on-site sales/consumption inside the Taco Urbano Café and off-site package sales within the convenience store.

Warrenville-based CIMA Developers submitted plans to develop an eight-pump Pride gas station on a 2.37-acre parcel known as the Regole family homestead located at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street.

The plans include the construction of a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with a quick-serve restaurant inside (Taco Urbano) as well as an automatic car wash.