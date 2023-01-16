Geneva’s Friendship Station Preschool to host open house for prospective families

The Geneva Park District’s Friendship Station Preschool, 2960 Blackman Road in Geneva, will hold an open house event for prospective families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will offer an opportunity to learn about the school, meet the staff and explore the classrooms.

Resident registration for the 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 2. Non-resident registration begins Feb. 16.

According to a news release from the park district, Friendship Station Preschool offers full-day and half-day options for 3-and 4-year-old students and for 4- and 5-year-old students. Additional themed enrichment classes are also offered to extend the learning and play experience. Limited openings for the current school year are also available.

For more information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org/programs/friendship-station-preschool.