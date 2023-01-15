Batavia United Way to host whiskey tasting event

The Batavia United Way is hosting a whiskey tasting event on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Water Street Studios for those aged 21 and over.

According to a news release, Nick Nagele, co-founder of Whiskey Acres, will be on hand to explain how whiskey is made, while offering a welcome cocktail and three artisan whiskey blend samplings. Light snacks and a keepsake glass are included in the ticket price.

Guests will also be able to browse the art gallery, and enjoy a cash bar.

All proceeds of this event will benefit Batavia United Way. Registration is required and can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-whiskey-tickets-500315526207

Questions can be directed to info@bataviaunitedway.org or 630-877-2780.