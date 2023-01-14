Memory Cafe Fox Valley to meet Jan. 25 in Batavia

Memory Café Fox Valley, an organization that welcomes people who are beginning to experience memory loss or other symptoms of decreasing cognitive ability, will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Now in its seventh year, the MCFV provides enjoyable social and educational encounters for those whose social skills may be in decline because of these impairments. according to a news release.

Meetings create a relaxed and supportive environment for interaction with others in similar situations and might also include music, a visit from therapy animals, nature walks, games and puzzles, an occasional picnic or lunch at a restaurant, or other activity. Spouses, caregivers, other family members or close friends are expected to come as well, the release stated.

MCFV meets the fourth Wednesday of most months at 10 a.m., usually at the Batavia Public library, though during the summer the group may meet at outdoor locations like gardens, parks or forest preserves.

There is no charge to participate.

The Memory Café Fox Valley website, www.memorycafefoxvalley.com contains a schedule of upcoming meetings and activities for 2023.

For more information or questions, contact Barbara at 630-643-2263 or bhk430@att.net, or John at 630-879-0684