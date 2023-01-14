2nd trial, same sentence: 30 years for Geneva man in murder of wife

Shadwick King was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for murdering his wife in 2014.

It was just like the first time the Geneva man was convicted of the death of Kathleen King.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti, who presided over King’s second trial, said he found no reason to change the sentence. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sams argued that King had lied when he testified during the trial, so Barsanti was allowed to add time for perjury.

“Justice was served -- again,” said Kurt Kuester, Kathleen’s father, after the sentencing.

King’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, said her client plans to appeal the conviction.

“I have had 21 exonerations of innocent men, and Shadwick King is as innocent as anybody I have ever represented. And I believe he will be freed, and his conviction will be reversed,” Zellner said.

Barsanti convicted King, 56, in August for the July 2014 death of 32-year-old Kathleen King. Her body was found around 6:38 a.m. July 6, 2014, perpendicular to a set of railroad tracks on the east side of Geneva near Esping Park, several blocks away from the Kings’ home. Her head was hanging over one of the rails.

A jury convicted Shadwick King in 2015. That conviction was overturned on appeal in 2018, and a new trial was ordered. He chose to have a bench trial.

During the second trial, prosecutors alleged King was upset that his wife was having a relationship with another man through text messages and social media. They said he strangled Kathleen King at home, dressed her in jogging clothes and put her body on the track.

The night before, the two had attended a family dinner at her father’s house, then went to a bar in Geneva. Kathleen King had a blood alcohol content of .15 at the time of her death.

Zellner argued at trial that Kathleen King may have collapsed from a heart arrhythmia brought on by an electrolyte imbalance caused by her drinking and exercising. She also argued Geneva authorities, including paramedics, were wrong to say she was dead and not try to resuscitate her.

At Friday’s sentencing, statements from two of King’s sons -- now teenagers -- were read out loud.

One said he was bullied at school after kids learned his father murdered his mother. He now has post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other wrote, “I won’t ever be able to look at your face the same again, nor will God. You are to blame for all the sleepless nights and sad feelings. I hope this is something you realize and never forget.”

King maintained his innocence in a statement he read before Barsanti pronounced the sentence.

“I stand before you as an innocent man. I will continue to fight my case until my last breath. I will do it for my wife and children,” he said. “To my boys, I say someday the truth will come out, and I will be free.”

King has been in custody since his arrest in July 2014 and will receive credit for that time.