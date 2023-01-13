January 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
News - Kane County

Warm up with Winter Library Club at Batavia Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network
Batavia Public Library invites the public to cozy up with a good book this winter during its Winter Library Club, which is themed “Fireside Family Fun”.

Batavia Public Library invites the public to cozy up with a good book this winter during its Winter Library Club, which is themed “Fireside Family Fun." (Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia Public Library invites the public to cozy up with a good book this winter during its Winter Library Club, which is themed “Fireside Family Fun.”

For families with children ranging in age from infant through eighth grade, the Winter Library Club is a reading and activity program. For teens and adults, it’s a reading club. Winter Library Club begins Saturday, Jan. 14 and concludes Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to a news release from the library.

The Winter Library Club combines reading with a series of fun activities for children and families who can earn points for completing themed activities. Record accomplishments on the Beanstack app, then visit the Youth Services Desk for rewards. Collect enough points to earn a completion badge and receive an entry for a chance to win a prize basket, the release stated.

Visit batavia.libnet.info/event/7732449 for more details. Activity sheets will be available at bataviapubliclibrary.org beginning Jan. 14.

BataviaKane County