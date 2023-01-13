Geneva D-304 narrows down new superintendent search

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board plans to hire a new superintendent by Jan. 31, Board President Michael McCormick said.

The district has been working with a search firm, Ray and Associates Inc., which posted the position in June. McCormick said the initial interest was 1,300 to 1,400 inquires with some as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.

The final list of applicants was 38, he said.

“This continues to show that we are a hot district,” McCormick said. “People from the west coast and the east coast – it’s very surprising how much interest this has generated.”

Superintendent Kent Mutchler is retiring from the district when his contract expires June 30, 2023.

The board has culled the number of applicants down to a group who will begin a first round of interviews next week, McCormick said.

He would not be specific about how many other than to say it’s less than 15 but more than three.

“We will cull it down to two or three final candidates,” McCormick said.

The final candidates will have an internal forum for administrators and teachers and an external public forum for the community potentially on Jan. 24, though that date and a time have not yet been finalized, McCormick said.

The form it may take could be a combination of an online survey or submitted questions, he said.

“The reality is, we’ve got a big turnover happening at the next election,” McCormick said. “Part of this is my impetus for when I step down, we’ve got a new man or woman who is going to take over July 1. I appreciated Dr. Mutchler’s service, but it will be exciting to have new blood and a new direction for the district. It’s something I can give everybody when I leave.”

McCormick, who has served on the board for 12 years, chose not to stand for election in the April 4 consolidated election.

Six candidates are vying for three four-year open seats on the board, incumbents Larry Cabeen, Molly Ansari and Paul Radlinski and newcomers Brent Nakayama, Brittney Quinn Sopcak and Andrea Heeg. Two are seeking two two-year unexpired terms, incumbent Stephanie Bellino and Willard Hooks Jr.