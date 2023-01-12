Kane Sheriff Ron Hain issues statement on new statewide assault weapons ban

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain issued a statement Thursday in response to the new state law banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of high powered semi-automatic weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition and large-capacity magazines.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signed the ban into law late Tuesday night, making it take effect immediately. Current owners of such weapons won’t be required to surrender them. However, gun owners will have to register them with the Illinois State Police – including serial numbers.

Hain’s full statement is below:

“As sheriff of Kane County, I have many duties and an oath that I have taken to uphold the United States and Illinois Constitution. I have several concerns regarding the new assault weapon legislation (HB5471).

Illinois had some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation before this law was passed, yet it did little to stop gun violence in our state. A main concern that I have follows the increase of black market cannabis trafficking since recreational cannabis was legalized several years ago. Enhanced firearm restrictions with surrounding states having lesser regulations will most likely create an increased rate of illegal firearms trafficking, which makes our police less safe in their effort to enforce laws against illegal gun carriers.

The bottom line is that those with severe mental health issues who wish to do harm or those involved in criminal activity will continue to disregard any law in an effort to obtain a firearm. I have said publicly numerous times that the state needs to revive expanded mental health services like what was offered decades ago. Along with strong support of law enforcement efforts and the public’s duty to say something when they see something is the most effective way to intervene against gun violence and active shootings.

I have been asked, ‘Will the Kane County Sheriff’s Office enforce this law?’ As we have always done, we will investigate and charge those who illegally possess firearms or use firearms in the commission of a criminal act. What we will not do is proactively investigate legal, FOID card holding, gun owners and seizing their firearms.”

A full list of the weapons that are now illegal under the new law can be found here.