Kane County Health Dept. makes funds available for local anti-smoking, anti-vaping projects

The Kane County Health Department has made funds available for workplaces, schools and healthcare providers to support anti-smoking and anti-vaping policies, educational campaigns and cessation services as part of its Tobacco Control and Prevention Program, which is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to a news release from Kane County, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States. People of all ages are getting hooked on tobacco and nicotine due to the popularity of e-cigarettes and other vape pens. In Kane County, 9% of eighth graders report using electronic cigarettes within the past year and the rate of use for the past month is significantly higher than the national average, the release stated.

Kane County businesses and organizations may apply for up to $750 to cover the costs of anti-smoking and anti-vaping policy development, signage and quitting resources for employees.

Kane County middle and high schools may apply for $2,000 to promote anti-vaping educational campaigns and initiatives. Healthcare organizations are eligible for $3,000 to make tobacco cessation resources available to their patients.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 and are available at kanequits.com.