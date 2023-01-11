The Kane County forest preserves grew by 52 acres Tuesday as commissioners approved a $1.1 million purchase of land known as the Neville property.

The property is adjacent to the Stony Creek Preserve in Plato Township.

There are three parcels included in the deal. The western parcel, abutting the Stony Creek Preserve, features oak and hickory woodlands that the district’s executive director, Ben Haberthur, described as “very nice quality.” The eastern parcel is a hay field that will remain in operation for the time being.

The smallest parcel, which provides the entryway to the other two properties, includes a garage, a residence and a heated and cooled barn that exists as a dairy museum. The contents of the museum will be sold at auction following the completion of the property deal.

“It’s an exquisite property,” said district President Chris Kious before the vote. “It’s receiving a lot of pressure right now from developers.”

The $1.1 million purchase at $22,000 per acre brings the total land acquired by the district since the $50 million referendum in 2017 to 2,439 acres. Documents provided to the commission’s executive committee in November show the district spent $34 million since 2017 to acquire that land, along with $3 million worth of donated property.

The district still has $7 million from the 2017 referendum left to acquire land along $4.3 million in non-referendum funds in the land acquisition account.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230110/kane-county-forest-preserve-district-adds-land-to-stony-creek-preserve--