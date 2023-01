GENEVA – The Kane County Clerk’s offices in Aurora and Geneva will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, officials announced in a news release.

Offices that will be closed will be the main office at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva and at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, Aurora.

Regular business hours will resume in both offices at 8:30 a.m. the next day, Tuesday, Jan. 17.