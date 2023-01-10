Batavia United Way announces new director

Batavia United Way’s Board of Directors has announced Kathy Evangelista as the organization’s new executive director. Evangelista has served on the board since August 2019 and has been the interim director since September 2022, according to a news release.

Evangelista brings many years of nonprofit experience to her role. She has lived in Batavia for 18 years, is a certified speech language pathologist and a former professor, the release stated.

Any inquiries about Batavia United Way can be directed to Kathy at director@bataviaunitedway.org.