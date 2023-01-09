Guided snowshoe adventures program available from Kane County Forest Preserve District

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County has announced four sessions of its “Snowshoe Adventure” program, which will help to teach the skills needed to be comfortable snowshoeing, according to a news release.

After mastering skills like stride length, hell-toe step and climbing over obstacles, the tour will hit the trail for a naturalist-guided hike.

Each session will cost $25 per person which will be collected at the program with payment by cash or check. The fee includes equipment rental, skills training and guided hiking. Registration and shoe size are required one week prior to the program. The program is intended for residents ages 8 years and older.

Participants can attend one or all four of the following sessions:

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles

Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 40W095 Freeman Road in Gilberts

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles

Camp Tomo Chi Chi Knolls, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday March 18, 40W095 Freeman Road in Gilberts

To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To see a full roster of Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit kaneforest.com.