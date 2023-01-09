January 09, 2023
Elgin Community College offers new scholarship to address early childhood educator shortage

By Shaw Local News Network
Elgin Community College supervisor of childcare services Kristina Brown reads a story to children in EEC's lab school classroom

Elgin Community College is offering an Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship to address the shortage of qualified early childhood educators by encouraging teachers to continue their education in the field.

According to a news release from the college, the Early Childhood Education Scholarship is only available to educators currently working in the field. The scholarship may cover the total cost of tuition after financial aid is received. Recipients are expected to continue or return to teaching or direct services in the early childhood care and education field in Illinois after the complete their program of study. Funds for the scholarship are provided through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and are available for a limited time.

For more information about this scholarship, contact Kim Johnson at 847-214-7312 or kjohnson@elgin.edu.

