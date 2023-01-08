Smiles, and help, one lick at a time: Anderson’s Healing Paws program offers four-legged therapy

Sometimes all it takes to make people feel good is to be there for them. And then maybe lick their face.

That’s the premise behind Healing Paws, a volunteer-based animal-assisted therapy group run by Anderson Humane in South Elgin.

“This program brings people the joy that only an animal can bring,” said Chris Beebe, senior director of community engagement. “It’s just about creating that connection with an animal that has no preconceived ideas about who you should be.”

Piper, a therapy dog from Healing Paws, reaches up to shake the hand of Carl Fausey during a visit to the River Glen Senior Living Community. (Rick West)

While they’re primarily known as an animal shelter, Anderson runs many community programs aimed at fostering the bond between people and animals. Last week, three of their four-legged therapists -- Brooklyn, Piper and Pearl ­-- visited the River Glen Senior Living Community in St. Charles.

Brooklyn, a 4-pound, long-haired Chihuahua, was passed from lap to lap, making the acquaintance of about a dozen seniors, leaving a trail of kisses in her wake.

Aida Schwartz happily lapped up the loving smooches.

“I can’t convince anyone else (to kiss me), so I’ll take theirs,” she said.

Schwartz, a memory care resident, then went into great detail about her beloved dog Taffy who lived to age 17.

Karen DeMarco, a life enrichment coordinator at River Glen, said the visits they receive from animal therapy groups are a big hit with their residents.

“It revives memories for them, good memories for them,” DeMarco said. “With our memory care folks, words can be harder to find, and sometimes an animal, a song, something will click in them, and they’ll be talking again.”

Vendla Johnson reaches up to pet Brooklyn, a 2-year-old long-haired Chihuahua during a visit Tuesday to the River Glen Senior Living Community Tuesday. (Rick West)

River Glen has independent and assisted living as well as memory care residents who take part in the hourlong visits.

“It’s a wonderful way to engage them, and it’s tactile,” she said. “They love petting the dogs, comforting the dogs. To them, it’s like getting a hug from the dog.”

The Healing Paws program was launched in 2015. After being slowed for a couple of years by the pandemic, it geared back up in 2022. They currently have 35 active animal-human teams visiting more than 30 locations in Kane and DuPage counties.

While they only have dogs, other pets such as cats, birds, or rabbits can participate.

“A big part of who we are is creating that human-animal bond and knowing that people are better with animals and animals are better with people, in most cases,” Beebe said.

Volunteers in the program must commit to visiting at least two locations a month. The program visits senior homes, libraries, hospitals, drug rehabilitation facilities, homeless shelters and school programs. Animals in the program made more than 800 visits last year.

Keith Mukai of Des Plaines and Kuma get put through the paces in an attempt to be certified for Anderson Humane's Healing Paws program, a volunteer-based animal-assisted therapy group. Kuma was a little scared and didn't make the cut this time. (Rick West)

Cindy Ruesch of St. Charles visited River Glen Tuesday with Pearl, her Bernedoodle. Pearl is one of two dogs Ruesch has in the program.

“We saw how much the dogs helped us as therapy during the pandemic,” Ruesch said. “So we did some reading about it. And with her temperament -- she loves people -- we thought it would be a great thing to do.

“I think she loves it as much as they do.”

Volunteers are responsible for ensuring their dogs have basic manners training before bringing them to Anderson to be certified. Dogs need to be able to walk on a loose lead, sit on cue, come when called and encounter a neutral dog without barking, lunging or showing aggression.

Kimberly Gifford of St. Charles, who brought Brooklyn to River Glen, said it doesn’t matter the breed, age or gender when it comes to being a good therapy dog.

“Most Chihuahuas are not cut out for this,” she said with a laugh. “But she’s really good. She loves being handled, and I think that makes a difference. I think it’s something they’re born with. I don’t know that you can necessarily train it.”

Anyone interested in joining the program can email healingpaws@ahconnects.org to schedule their pet’s evaluation.

