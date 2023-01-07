Waterman man seriously injured in farming accident

A Waterman man was seriously injured Friday night in a farming accident in rural Big Rock in southern Kane County.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Benton A. Coulter, 40, of the 200 block of N. Maple Street in Waterman, was taken to Mercy Hospital with critical injuries after the accident, which happened just before 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

The release stated that Coulter’s arm became stuck in farming equipment in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock, and Kane County deputies provided first aid immediately after responding.

Coulter is expected to survive the injury, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Big Rock Fire Department and the Sugar Grove Fire Department.