Geneva Center for the Arts to hold opening reception for new exhibit

The Geneva Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for the upcoming solo exhibition from artist Joanne Aono, “Prairie Passage,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday Jan. 20 at 321 Stevens Street, Suite Q, in Geneva. This free event includes light fare and a cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

“Prairie Passage” consists of drawings and an installation referencing the wild and cultivated plants that have grown on the prairie, providing food for the area’s inhabitants throughout history. The installation will create a passageway alluding to time, food sources and nature along the Fox River and former Potawatomi trail.

“Prairie Passage” is on display from Jan. 3 through Feb. 9. For up-to-date gallery hours, visit genevaartscenter.org.

The Jan. 20 reception will also celebrate the opening of “This Place, This Time,” an open call show for area artists with art connected to the land and landscapes. The show was curated by the Geneva Center for the Arts along with a guest juror, landscape artist Pamela Hamilton.

“This Place, This Time” will run from Jan. 13 through Feb. 9 in the Hunter W. Shodeen Enrichment Gallery at the GCA and features art from Amy Bernard, Elisa Boughner, John Nicholas, Jeanne Dyer, Maggie Capettini, Bobby Rowland, Mia Di Santo, Helen Read, Thomas Celewicz, Melanie Minnix, Alicia Daubner, Jill Kramer and Mike Barret Kolasinski.