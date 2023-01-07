Chicago woman wins Taylor Swift concert tickets in contest sponsored by St. Charles couple

A Chicago woman will be able to see Taylor Swift perform at Soldier Field in June thanks to a St. Charles couple.

Amanda Rios-Lebowitz won two tickets to Swift’s June 4 show at Soldier Field. Meg and Mike Whitted of St. Charles picked her name Thursday in a random drawing on Facebook.

“She is excited for the tickets and told us she never wins anything,” Meg Whitted said following the drawing. “She plans to take her daughter or possibly a friend to the concert.”

The couple started the contest in early December. Rios-Lebowitz declined to be interviewed for this story.

“The reason why we’re doing this is because we have the ability to give back a little bit,” Mike Whitted said prior to the live drawing. “This is our Christmas present to each other to give to someone else.”

He owns a dental practice in South Elgin and his wife is a real estate agent in Geneva. The contest generated 5,142 entries.

The couple knows how hard it is to get tickets to one of Swift’s concerts because of the overwhelming demand for them. The Whitteds were unsuccessful in their efforts to purchase a ticket for their 12-year-old daughter, Suzie.

They bought the tickets for the contest through a resale site.

“All of my girlfriends, all of these moms that I’m friends with and all their daughters, we all went through the same thing,” Meg Whitted said. “The kids were in school expecting all the parents to get the tickets. So we all got a presale code. It was a presale fan code. We registered online and waited for the sale to start. And almost immediately, within 30 minutes, there was an issue with the sale, so they shut the whole sale down and said there was a problem and that they would let us know when it begins again. But you could not leave this site. So we were all on our phones for another six hours. Some people missed work or had to cancel meetings to be able to attentively look at their phones.”

After waiting for hours, the sale finally started again and Meg Whitted tried to purchase tickets. But the system wouldn’t sell her the tickets.

“Nobody knows really what happened, but all of my friends had the same thing where we were all putting tickets in our cart and they wouldn’t let you buy them. … Now, resale sites are the only way to get a ticket. The tickets are selling at five to 10 times the original amount, which is outrageous,” Meg Whitted said.