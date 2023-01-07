Batavia Park District invites residents to complete community survey

The Batavia Park District is conducting a community-wide needs assessment survey to better understand residents’ opinions about its parks, facilities and programs.

According to a news release, the park district has selected the independent research firm ETC Institute to conduct the survey. There are two methods for taking the survey: online at bit.ly/bataviaparkdistrict or by mail.

Randomly selected households received a mailed copy of the survey during the week of Dec. 12. The park district encourages residents who did not receive a survey by mail to participate online so their voices can be heard.

The survey will take 10 to 15 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and will be delivered in group form in the district’s needs assessment report, which will be delivered to the park board at its March 21 meeting.

For more information or in the event of technical issues while completing the survey, email ETC Institute project manager Esther Campbell at esther.campbell@etcinstitute.com.