St. Charles school district schedules 2023-24 kindergarten enrollment

St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 parents and guardians may enroll their children for kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year between Jan. 30 and Feb. 24.

Per state law, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 to be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2023-24 school year. Reliable proof of a child’s identity and age (birth certificate, passport, visa, etc.) will be required at the time of enrollment as well as verification of the identity of the parent or guardian.

Kindergarten enrollment can be completed virtually. The process begins with the completion of the New Student Intake form that parents email to the school their child is assigned based on their address.

The district website has a new student enrollment page that provides families with a step-by-step guide for the enrollment process, information about required health examinations and vaccinations, as well as a kindergarten FAQ document.

Parents have the option of an all-day kindergarten or half-day kindergarten program. All-day kindergarten is a fee-based program.

Information regarding all-day kindergarten fees is included in the kindergarten FAQ document. Fees are pending approval by the school board.