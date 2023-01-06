Gurley named new executive director of St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce

Debbie Gurley has been appointed as the new executive director of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce after serving as the chamber’s interim executive director since September.

“Our board voted to hire Debbie Gurley as the chamber’s permanent executive director,” said Laura Shaw, Chamber board chairman and publisher of the Kane County Chronicle, in a news release from the St. Charles Chamber. “Her long-time business experience and involvement with the chamber, including five years of service as a member of the chamber’s board of directors, give Debbie a sense of the chamber’s history and a fresh perspective on successfully leading us into the future.”

Gurley is the managing broker and realtor for Miscella Real Estate in Batavia. Prior to that, she served as vice president of leasing for Fortune 500 electronic manufacturing and financial companies.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support our community and serve as the chamber’s executive director,” Gurley said in the release. “The St. Charles Area Chamber is a dynamic organization and it has been an integral part of my professional life for many years. I look forward to working with our membership with the goal of enhancing our programs, outreach, events, and services.”

In 2014, Gurley was the recipient of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce L.E.A.P. Award, which recognizes leadership, excellence, achievement, and professionalism. In 2018, she was recognized with the Chairman’s Award, which recognizes a board member’s above-and-beyond efforts.

Prior to being named interim executive director, Gurley had chaired the Chamber’s board of directors. Gurley served as marketing chair in 2019 and was on the Women’s Business Council, including serving as president.

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Gurley is a Certified Negotiation Specialist and is certified in Interior Redesign and Home Staging. She has also been designated as a Senior Real Estate Specialist.