St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade applications and volunteers signup now open

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting entries for its St. Patrick’s Parade, which will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 on Main Street in St. Charles. The deadline for parade entries is Friday, Feb. 10.

Community volunteers are also needed for the event. Volunteer applications will be accepted up to the date of the parade. Parade pacers, marshals and banner-carriers are needed. Applications can be found at stcstpatricksparade.com/volunteer.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, local businesses, community groups and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the parade.

Parade entrants must complete an entry form, obtain a certificate of insurance, sign off on the rules and regulations and return the documents along with the entry fee to 2 E. Main St., St. Charles or email them to info@stcalliance.org no later than Friday, Feb. 10.

The entry fee is $275 for businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations. The form can be found at stcstpatricksparade.com/paradeapplication.

All parade entry, sponsorship and volunteer information is available on the event website at stcpatricksparade.com. Any further questions should be directed to info@stcalliance.org or 630-443-3967.