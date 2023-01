Geneva Commons will offer free indoor fitness classes beginning this month.

Dance Fitness at the Commons will be held at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays through January, beginning Saturday, Jan. 7.

Classes will be led by Lynda White of Dance Fuze Studio, located in Room 410 between Sephora and Holm Studio, according to a news release.

No reservations are required.