St. Charles Public Library to hold used book sale

The Friends of St. Charles Public Library will hold a used magazine and children’s book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Huntley Community Room.

Magazines can be purchased in bundles or individually, according to a press release from the St. Charles Public Library. Dozens of titles in a variety of categories will be available, including home and garden, health and fitness, entertainment, antiques and collectibles, art and photography, cooking, fashion, crafts and more.

There will be a large selection of children’s books for all ages and reading levels. Established in 1979, the Friends of St. Charles Library is committed to raising funds in support of the Library for the benefit and enhancement of its services, programs, facilities, staff and the community it serves.

For more detailed information, call the library at 630-584-0076, ext. 231. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.