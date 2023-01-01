Kane County Child Advocacy Center earns re-accreditation

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center has been awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As the accrediting agency for children’s advocacy centers across the country, the National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first, the release stated.

“The Kane County Child Advocacy Center is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse,” Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of National Children’s Alliance, said in the release. “As the national association and accrediting body for children’s advocacy centers, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high-quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring accredited centers to undergo re-accreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided.”

Accredited Child Advocacy Centers must undergo a review process every five years to ensure that the best practices are continually applied, the release stated. With accreditation standards being updated in 2010, re-accreditation this year reflects the Kane County Child Advocacy Center’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

“As a team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining accredited status from National Children’s Alliance,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said. “Re-accreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention, it also contributes to consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center was established in 1994 as a prosecution-based program to ensure coordination and cooperation in the investigation of cases of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse to children in Kane County. The Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigated 400 cases in 2021 and provided support services for nearly 1,300 children and adults.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center also provides access to education, prevention and counseling for victims and their families.

“Every member of our Kane County Child Advocacy Center multidisciplinary team – law enforcement investigators, forensic interviewers,assistant state’s attorneys,the multidisciplinary team coordinator, victim advocates, mental health counselors, the MERIT medical team, DCFS caseworkers and administrative staff – should be proud of this accomplishment and the work they do day-in and day-out for the Kane County community,” Kane County Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Schmidt said in the release.