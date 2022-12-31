North Aurora police to offer free presentations on scams and identify theft for seniors

The North Aurora Police Department is offering two free in-person presentations on scams and identity theft for seniors.

According to a police department news release, the presentations will feature speakers from the Kane County State’s Attorneys Office, including State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, to provide information on how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if you or someone you know has been scammed.

“Seniors are one of the groups that are most targeted by scammers, face to face, online and over the phone, but they are also one of the hardest groups to reach in mass,” Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki stated in the release. “We’re typically able to reach a lot of people through social media and email blasts but seniors tend to use those platforms less than other groups.”

Seniors are encouraged to register soon while space is available.

The presentations will be offered:

Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentations will be held at the North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway St., on the northwest corner of Route 31 & Airport Road. Enter the parking lot off of Airport Road.

To register contact Officer Robyn Stecklein at 630-897-8705, ext. 716 or at rstecklein@northaurora.org.