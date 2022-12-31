Batavia Public Library partnering with Creativebug for free crafting classes

The Batavia Public Library and its partners at Creativebug, a database offering online video arts and crafts workshops, are offering classes taught by top creatives directly to patrons for free.

Residents can learn to paint, knit, crochet, screen print and more during the free sessions, according to a library news release.

Residents with Batavia Public Library cards may access thousands of video classes to learn how to make custom herbal tea blends, bath soaks, body scrubs, natural perfumes, cakes and more.

Videos range from a few minutes to over an hour in length. Materials are provided, transcripts of videos are available for download and a member gallery allows viewers to post pictures of their creations.

To participate in these classes, visit bataviapubliclibrary.org or contact the library at 630-879-1393 and ask for the Reference Desk.