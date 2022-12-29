River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles to present monthly lecture series

In partnership with the Conservation Foundation and the St. Charles Park District, the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will host five monthly lectures starting in January on topics of interest concerning the Fox River Valley.

“This year’s lecture schedule includes topics that will be fun and informative for the entire community,” said Rick Brems of the River Corridor Foundation in a news release. “This is our third year hosting these free lectures. We are very excited about this year’s lecture topics and the outstanding speakers whom have volunteered for these presentations.”

All presentations are free to the public. All lectures will be presented from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., St. Charles, with the exception of the Feb. 15 lecture, which will be presented at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles.

The River Flows Through It lecture series will kick off on Jan. 18 with “Dam Night Out” presented by Friends of the Fox. The Carpentersville dam is currently scheduled for removal in 2023, but this is just the next chapter in a long range plan for the Illinois section of the Fox River, with additional dams scheduled for removal or modification in the near future.

This presentation has been repeated to large audiences throughout the Fox River Valley as it discusses the ecological, recreational, historic and economic perspectives of the Fox River dams.

On Feb. 15, the ever popular Pam Otto of the St. Charles Park District will present “The Endangered Species of the Fox River Valley.”

On March 15, the “Early Residents and Visitors of the Fox River Valley” presentation will discuss the early inhabitants of the Fox River Valley, from the indigenous tribes to the European traders and settlers.

On April 19, the Kane County Audubon Society will present “Birds of the Fox Valley,” where they will identify the common and not so common feathered friends in our midst and discuss ways to attract and identify each species.

On May 17, Ryan Solomon of the St. Charles Park District will present “Fishing on the Fox River” and discuss the improving river conditions of fishing in the Fox River and its tributaries. The fish populations in the Fox River have come a long way in recent years as demonstrated by the increasing appearance of eagles, osprey, herons, egrets, cormorants, etc.

While all lectures are free to the public, attendees are requested to register on-line in advance at signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4BA8A92FAAF5CE9-ariver1 to ensure seating.