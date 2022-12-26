December 26, 2022
News - Kane County

Rosary High School entrance exam set for January 14

By Shaw Local News Network

Rosary High School. (Shaw Media file photo)

Eighth graders seeking admission to Rosary High School are invited to take an entrance exam in January.

The exam will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at 901 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora, according to a news release.

Register for the exam online at rosaryhs.myschoolapp.com/page/event.

Families who may be in need of assistance are encouraged to apply through the FACTS Grant & Aid Assessment website at www.factstuitionaid.com. Applications must be completed by Dec. 31.

Eighth grade girls are encouraged to schedule a Shadow Day at Rosary to get a realistic view of what a typical day at Rosary High School is like. Sign up at www.rosaryhs.com/shadow.

For more information, contact Erin McEniry, director of recruitment & enrollment, at 630-896-0831 or email admissions@rosaryhs.com.

