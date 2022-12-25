December 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
News - Kane County

Learn how to identify animal tracks during Kane County Forest Preserve’s nature hike

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local file photo - Frost and snow remained on the trees at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Kane County area residents are invited to learn more about animal signs while trekking through nature next month.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites residents to learn about the various types of animal signs that can be discovered while exploring Kane County trails and natural areas during “Tracking Along the Winter Trail,” a nature hike from 10 to 11 am. Jan. 22 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

This free program is for all ages, according to a news release. Advance registration is required by calling 630-444-3190 or via email at programs@kaneforest.com.

For more information or to view a full list of upcoming Forest Preserve District programs, visit kaneforest.com or by searching @forestpreserve on social media.

Kane County