Batavia Parks Foundation raises $50K for Peace on Earth pedestrian bridge sign

A $50,000 community fundraising goal for a new “Peace on Earth” sign on Batavia’s downtown pedestrian bridge has been met, with plans set to move forward, officials announced this week.

The Batavia Parks Foundation announced Thursday that the fundraising goal for the permanent bridge sign has been achieved.

According to a news release, a check for $5,000 from the Dunham Foundation was presented to Parks Foundation President Britta McKenna, Vice President Stefin Steberl and project founder Craig Foltos on Dec. 22, which helped the foundation meet its goal.

“It is fitting that we met our community goal at Christmas – what a gift to the community from the community,” McKenna stated in a news release.

With the donation from the Dunham Foundation, the goal was just $35 away. A challenge was issued on the Parks Foundation RallyUp fundraising platform, and the donation that surpassed the $50,000 goal was made in memory of Nancy McCloud, the release states.

That tribute gift, along with hundreds of others who purchased “Play it Forward” raffle tickets, donated money, purchased merchandise, sponsored Batavia #peaceday or sponsored a letter all helped meet the goal, the release stated.

Volunteer project manager Dennis Kintop is working with the Batavia Park District, Batavia Parks Foundation and community volunteers to get the metal letters fabricated, install permanent electricity and lighting and leverage in-kind donations wherever possible, the release stated.

Kluber Architects + Engineers’ in-kind donation of structural and electrical plans for the permanent artwork is already underway.

Project installation is targeted for 2023 with ribbon cutting plans on the 2023 United Nations International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, 2023.

Local tradespeople interested in assisting with the construction project, especially electrical installation, should contact Kintop at denniskintop@gmail.com.

Partners in the Peace on Earth project include the Batavia Park District, Craig Foltos of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, the Batavia Parks Foundation and members of the community invested in promoting and preserving Peace on Earth.