Rosary Royal Parents to host ‘Back to the ‘80s’ Trivia Night

Rosary Royal Parents is hosting a “Back to the ‘80s” Trivia Night in January to benefit the organization and its initiatives.

The trivia night will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 14. All adults aged 21 years and older are welcome, according to a news release.

Rosary is located at 901 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora, just south of Interstate-88. The event will be held in the gymnasium.

The cost is $30 per person. Sign up individually, as a couple or as a team of up to six. Name your team and decorate your table in the ‘80s theme. Prizes will be awarded for the trivia winners and the best-themed table. Raffles will also be available.

Snacks and dessert will be provided and teams may bring their own appetizers. Cocktails, seltzer and beer will be available for a donation. Order a charcuterie board created by Murray Cheese for Mariano’s to pick up at the event. The board will include a selection of meats, cheeses and assorted crackers to serve 4-6 people.

Purchase tickets by Jan. 11 at www.rosaryhs.com/trivia. Proceeds benefit Rosary Royal Parents activities to support Rosary students such as Joyful Gestures, Exam Brunches, Senior Gifts and much more.

Find more information at www.rosaryhs.com or call the school at 630-896-0831.