Kane County government offices close early Thursday, remain closed Friday

Kane County government non-emergency departments have closed for the rest of the day Thursday and will remain closed Friday, Dec. 23 due to the winter weather.

According to a news release, county department staff will be working remotely and answering emails and phone calls during regular business hours.

In-person services at other government offices may vary and the public is urged to call ahead for hours of operation.

Non-emergency county offices will be closed for business on Dec. 26 in observance of the holiday.

All Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk’s Office locations will be physically closed, and scheduled cases will be heard on Zoom. For more information go to www.illinois16thjudicialcircuit.org.

Kane County Recycling Centers in Batavia and West Dundee will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Both centers will re-open on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27. Please see www.countyofkane.org/recycling for up-to-date announcements on Recycling Center status.

For a list of warming centers in Kane County, visit the Kane County Government homepage at www.countyofkane.org and click on media releases.