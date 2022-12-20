Batavia United Way’s ‘Adopt-a-Family’ program provides holiday gifts to local children

More than 100 sponsors adopted 139 families, including more than 310 kids, for the 2022 holiday Adopt-a-Family program through the Batavia United Way, according to a news release.

Sponsors included businesses, families, individuals, clubs, church groups and scouts from Batavia as well as other communities in the western suburbs. Anonymous donors provided financial support and gift cards to the program, as well as gifts, toys, pajamas and more.

Batavia Public School District 101 worked with the United Way to gather wish lists and organized gifts for the program to distribute. The Batavia Overseas VFW & Auxiliary 1197 provided a home this year for the Adopt-A-Family program.

The Batavia Women in Business and Batavia Youth Baseball held cash and gift card drives to provide families with groceries, restaurant meals and other necessities. Batavia Lions Club held their annual Underwear Party and raised over $3,000 while also collecting multiple bins of socks and underwear. Covenant Living at The Holmstad conducted a toy drive, and Hearth & Hammer General held a pajama drive to collect sleepwear for teens, the release stated.

Batavia Women’s Club coordinated stockings for each of the children, while Chip IN Batavia provided grocery gift cards for families, and the community, along with Batavia Youth Baseball families, helped to provide every family with a bag of non-perishables such as toilet paper, laundry detergent and more.