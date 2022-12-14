Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

A teenager has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a 2021 carjacking in Aurora that left a woman permanently paralyzed.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s Office, Ishmail Gonzalez, 17, of Harvey, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence, both Class X felonies.

Prosectors said that Gonzalez and three others attempted to steal a car around 4 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021 from the parking lot at the Wendy’s restaurant in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road in Aurora. The suspects struggled with the car’s owner, and Gonzalez fired at least three shots after they pulled her from the car. One bullet struck the victim, who was left permanently paralyzed, the release stated.

The sentence is 25 years for the aggravated vehicular hijacking offense, plus 15 years for the armed violence offense, which will be served consecutively. According to Illinois law, Gonzalez must serve at least 85% of the sentence, the release stated.

“The shooting that left this victim paralyzed was the culmination of an afternoon of violence by these defendants. No one will ever begin to understand Mr. Gonzalez’s cold-hearted decision to shoot this victim, especially given that she was outnumbered, 4 to 1. His cowardly choices stand in stark contrast to the victim, who is courageously rebuilding her life. Thanks to the Aurora Police Department and detectives Chris Cox and Greg Christoffel, to FBI Special Agent Will Fuentes, to former ASA Bill Engerman for his work on this case and to victim advocate Linda Hagemann,” Assistant State’s Attorney Mark D. Stajdohar stated in the release.

Gonzalez is the second person to be convicted and sentenced in the case. Co-defendant Edward McGee previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and received a sentence of 35 years in prison. The case of another co-defendant, Darrell Frazier, is pending.