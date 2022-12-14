One charged with DUI in Thanksgiving traffic enforcement campaign in St. Charles

The St. Charles Police Department charged one motorist with driving under the influence as part a traffic enforcement campaign in the week preceding Thanksgiving.

These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois with their efforts.

In addition, the department issued five speeding tickets, one citation for distracted driving, one citation for not wearing a seat belt and wrote six citations for other offenses.

Officers also wrote eight warning tickets for various other violations and arrested one motorist for a license offense and another for an outstanding warrant.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.