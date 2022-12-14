Geneva Restaurant Week returns in January

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced that Geneva Restaurant Week returns Jan. 23-29.

According to a news release, diners can enjoy discounts on meals at 19 restaurants throughout the city. Some restaurants will feature special prix-fixe menu throughout the week.

Participating restaurants will offer lunch and dinner menus for “Dine on the $9s,” which means meals will be priced at $9, $9.99, $19, the release stated.

Participating restaurants include: 318 Coffeehouse, Atwater’s in The Herrington, Aurelio’s Pizza, Barrel & Rye, B.A.S.H. Geneva, The Burger Local, Chi-cuterie, Copper Fox, Craft Urban, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, FoxFire Restaurant, GIA MIA, The Little Traveler Atrium Café, Livia Italian Eatery, Nobel House, Preservation, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Rookies Geneva, Stockholm’s and The Walrus Room

Tickets and passes aren’t necessary for this week of discounted dining. Visit Geneva Restaurant Week at genevachamber.com after Jan. 5 for complete menus.

For additional information, please call the participating restaurant or Geneva Chamber at 630-232-6060.