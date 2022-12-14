Enrollment now open for 13th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the return of the 13th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week, which will take place from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.

St. Charles Restaurant Week encourages dining at local restaurants to help gain exposure and attract new patrons, according to a news release.

Participating restaurants will offer a 15% discount on a total bill of $20 or more (does not include alcohol, tax, and gratuity). This promotion applies to any time of the day the restaurant is open and is for dine-in only. Customers must mention the promotion or show the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Restaurant Week mailer when ordering to receive the discount.

St. Charles restaurants that would like to participate in the 2023 St. Charles Restaurant Week should email nlowe@stcalliance.org to begin registration. Once contacted, applicants will receive a consent form.

Consent forms must be completed and returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

For more information and updates on the St. Charles Restaurant Week, visit www.stcalliance.org/restaurantweek. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.