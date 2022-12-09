Salvation Army receives first gold coins of the season in Batavia, Geneva

The Salvation Army received its first anonymous gold coin donations of the season in the red kettles at Jewel-Osco in Batavia and Starbucks on State Street in Geneva on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to a news release from The Salvation Army, the coin found in the Batavia kettle is a 1-ounce fine gold American Buffalo coin valued at $2,000, while the coin found in the Geneva kettle is a 1-ounce fine gold Standing Liberty coin also valued at $2,000.

Jeff Bowgren of St. Charles rings the bell for the Salvation Army outside the Jewel-Osco in Batavia. A coveted gold coin was recently discovered in the kettle at that location. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Both coins will help fund the programs and services at The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps Joe K Anderson Community Center, which provides support for the Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia and Central Kane County, the release stated.

“These gifts will allow us to show support and love to families who are struggling to stay in their homes, put a warm meal on the table and provide Christmas gifts for their children,” said Lt. Scott Smith, officer at The Salvation Army St. Charles Corps, in the release. “These generous donors are helping make an impact in our community at Christmas and all year round.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army Red Kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving, the release stated.