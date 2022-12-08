Local Venturing Crew raising funds for wreath laying ceremonies in Elburn, Blackberry Twp. cemeteries

Boy Scouts of America Venturing Crew 413 is partnering with Wreaths Across America to raise funds for wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves at Blackberry Township and St. Gall Cemeteries in Elburn on Saturday, Dec. 17 for National Wreaths Across America Day.

According to a news release, the goal is to raise awareness and enough sponsorships to allow wreaths to be placed on over 350 headstones.

Crew 413 and American Legion Post 630 will host a luncheon at the American Legion Hall, 112 N. Main St., Elburn, following visits to the St. Gall Cemetery at 8:45 a.m. and Blackberry Township Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Donations for personal hygiene products are being collected at the ceremony and at the luncheon for veterans at Edward Hines VA.

The event is open to the public. All veterans, active-duty military and their families, as well as local residents, are invited to attend and learn more about Wreaths Across America’s yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, the release stated.

Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local sponsorship group. If you would like to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath, please visit Wreaths Across America’s website.