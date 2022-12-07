December 07, 2022
News - Kane County

St. Charles Park District donates playground equipment to nonprofit Kids Around the World

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Charles Park District has announced its donation of Red Gate Park playground to Kids Around the World, a not-for-profit organization that collects used playground equipment and redistributes it to communities across the globe.

St. Charles Park District has donated Red Gate Park playground equipment to Kids Around the World, a nonprofit organization that collects used playground equipment and redistributes it to communities across the globe.

According to a news release from the park district, it regularly evaluates playground features for current safety standards and has a rotating schedule in its capital improvement plan for replacements or renovations.

The release stated that 1,043 playgrounds have been built in 64 countries since 1994 through Kids Around the World, 55 of which have been built in 2022.

