St. Charles Park District donates playground equipment to nonprofit Kids Around the World

St. Charles Park District has donated Red Gate Park playground equipment to Kids Around the World, a nonprofit organization that collects used playground equipment and redistributes it to communities across the globe.

According to a news release from the park district, it regularly evaluates playground features for current safety standards and has a rotating schedule in its capital improvement plan for replacements or renovations.

The release stated that 1,043 playgrounds have been built in 64 countries since 1994 through Kids Around the World, 55 of which have been built in 2022.