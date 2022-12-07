New oral surgery center proposed on St. Charles’ east side

Plans for a new oral surgery center on St. Charles’ east side are moving forward.

At their meeting Tuesday, St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of preliminary plans for the McKnight Oral Surgery Center, which would be located at the intersection of Foxfield Road and Courtyard Drive. The 1.67 acre site fronts Foxfield Road and is located south of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Dr. Matthew McKnight currently has a practice at 2580 Foxfield Road on the first floor of a multi-tenant building. The proposed 8,607 square-foot building will have a private garage and there also will be room on the site for expansion.

“He’s just moving next door,” Jeff Kilburg, of Rosemont-based Apex Design Build, told plan commissioners. “Obviously, this is a big upgrade from where he is currently. There will be seven treatment chairs, better work flows for the staff, larger staff support spaces, dedicated delivery spaces at the rear of the building and a mechanical room and storage space, which is a big issue in his current practice.”

A drive-up drop off area also is part of the proposed plans. He said the building’s high quality architectural design will “enhance the surrounding business atmosphere.”

Kilburg also talked to plan commissioners about landscape plans for the site.

“We’re looking to maintain a nice landscaping plan for the site, but also from the standpoint of using onsite soils to create berms and natural features on the site for coverage,” he said. “Also, it helps keep overall construction costs down from that standpoint.”

Plans are to break ground in the spring. Plan commissioners said they liked how the proposed building looked and that it would be a nice addition to the city.